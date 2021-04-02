California hospital corrects vaccine billing error affecting 5,800+

Riverside (Calif.) University Health System fixed a technical error that erroneously billed 5,815 patients for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an April 1 report from local NBC affiliate KMIR-TV.

The health system said from March 8-22, 5,815 patients who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at its medical center or community health center received bills for their vaccinations due to a system error.

On March 22, Riverside University Health System removed the erroneous invoices, updated affected patients' accounts and fixed the error.

"We truly apologize for any inconvenience this error has caused," Joe Zamora, the health system's CFO, said. "All COVID-19 vaccines or tests are free of charge to the community."

