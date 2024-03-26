'Burned by corporate healthcare': Saltzer Health physician on looming closure

With the clock ticking, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is still working to sell services from its Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health, a physician group, after sharing plans to close or sell the group in January.

Erik Richardson, DO, a family medicine physician at Saltzer Health's South Meridian (Idaho) clinic, told Becker's that while there has not been an official statement from Intermountain Health saying that Saltzer will close, physicians have been frantically scrambling to try and find homes for themselves and their patients.

"It's probably been the most stressful couple months of my life," Dr. Richardson said.

Saltzer Health has more than 450 providers and employees, according to its website.

Like other physicians at Saltzer Health, even if the group were to be purchased over the next few days, Dr. Richardson is still leaving and will be opening a family medicine clinic in mid-April with a colleague.

"Most of us have been quite burned by corporate healthcare and have no interest in joining in that kind of environment again," he said. "We're taking that risk to go independent."

A spokesperson for Saltzer Health said in a statement shared with Becker's that they cannot comment on the specific details regarding the ongoing purchase discussions.

"We are in constant communication with our patients about ways to continue their care with as little disruption as possible," the statement said. "Caregivers and patients will be informed about those changes once they are finalized."