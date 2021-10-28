Biden unveils framework for $1.75 trillion spending package: 4 healthcare details

The White House unveiled several key healthcare changes as part of its broader $1.75 trillion domestic spending package.

The details were released in an Oct. 28 fact sheet from the White House. The changes were part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better spending framework.

Four things to know:

1. The framework would reduce premiums for more than 9 million Americans who buy insurance through the ACA marketplace. The reduction would cut premiums by an average of $600 per person per year.

2. President Biden's plan calls for providing tax credits to up to 4 million uninsured Americans in states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.

3. President Biden's plan would expand Medicare to cover hearing benefits for older Americans.

4. There are several items previously proposed that were not included in the Build Back Better framework, including drug pricing reform and dental and vision benefits for Medicare recipients.