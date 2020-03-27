Ascension Wisconsin won't bill uninsured for COVID-19 tests, treatments

Ascension Wisconsin will not bill uninsured patients for COVID-19 testing and treatment, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The health system also said it won't bill its insured patients for out-of-pocket expenses related to the testing and treatment of COVID-19.

In announcing the new billing policy, Ascension Wisconsin joins a growing list of health systems halting bills for patients being tested and treated for COVID-19.

Other health systems that have announced similar policies include Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, Milwaukee and Downers Grove Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health; Renton, Wash.-based Providence and New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

