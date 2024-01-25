Arkansas hospital transitioning to rural emergency status

Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital received approval from Arkansas and CMS to change its designation to a rural emergency hospital.

The hospital will receive more than $4.5 million in appropriated funds from Arkansas as part of the switch, according to a Jan. 24 Eureka Springs Hospital Facebook post. The hospital was required to eliminate its long-term inpatient and swing bed services as part of the transition.

The hospital is now eligible to receive CMS payments earmarked for rural emergency hospitals, meaning it can consider expanding existing and adding new outpatient services, according to the post.