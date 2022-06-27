Arizona hospital to close June 30

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., is closing June 30, according to Green Valley News.

CEO Steve Harris said the decision was made after the hospital was unable to secure emergency department staffing for the Fourth of July weekend.

The closure announcement came less than a week after the hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, which gives the hospital's nearly 300 workers at least 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closure. The hospital issued the layoff notice after Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health canceled its bid to buy the hospital.

The closure of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital will leave the area with one hospital, 18-bed Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, which opened in 2020, according to the report.