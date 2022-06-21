Arizona hospital preps for mass layoff

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., has issued a layoff notice after TMC Health ended its bid to buy the hospital, according to Green Valley News.

The hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, which gives the hospital's nearly 300 workers at least 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closure. Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital issued the notice just days after Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health canceled its plan to purchase the hospital, according to the report.

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital CEO Steve Harris said June 20 that the hospital is still exploring its options, including a sale.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the hospital is preparing a contingency plan for the potential discontinuation of operations in the event this search does not quickly prove fruitful," Mr. Harris said, according to Green Valley News.



