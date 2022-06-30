Arizona hospital lays off 315 workers

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., is closing June 30 at 12:00 p.m. The closure will result in 315 workers losing their jobs, according to a notice filed with state regulators.

CEO Steve Harris said the decision to close Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital was made after it was unable to secure emergency department staffing for the Fourth of July weekend. The hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice June 20, which gave the hospital's 315 workers 60 days notice before the mass layoff.

The hospital issued the layoff notice after Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health canceled its bid to buy the hospital.



The closure of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital will leave the area with one hospital, 18-bed Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita, which opened in 2020, according to Green Valley News.