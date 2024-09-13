5 hospital closures in 1 month

While many hospitals are continuing to see margin improvements, other facilities continue to face financial setbacks related to cost and workforce challenges, among others, ultimately leading to service cuts and closures.

Here are five hospitals Becker's has reported on that have closed or will be closing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30:

1. Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne will close MercyOne Primghar (Iowa) Medical Center by Sept. 30 due to economic and workforce challenges.

2. Modesto, Calif.-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital plans to end operations indefinitely on Sept. 14 and lay off 160 employees. The closure comes after CMS ended the 23-bed hospital's provider agreement for noncompliance with various participation conditions in the agency's MediCal and Medicare programs.

3. Hicksville, Ohio-based Community Memorial Hospital closed Aug. 31 after it temporarily closed its doors in May due to financial challenges.

4. Dallas-based Steward Health Care closed Boston-based Carney Hospital on Aug. 31, resulting in 753 layoffs. The for-profit health system sought Chapter 11 protection May 6 and has been working to offload its 31 hospitals.

5. Steward's Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center also closed Aug. 31, resulting in 490 layoffs.