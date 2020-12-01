Allegheny Health records nearly $18M operating loss

Although Allegheny Health Network saw its revenue increase 3.9 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, the Pittsburgh-based system ended the period with an operating loss, according to recently released financial documents.

The health system saw its revenue rise to $932.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from $897.4 million the same quarter one year prior. But the health system's expenses also rose 6.9 percent to $950.4 million in the third quarter.

Allegheny Health reported an operating loss of $17.9 million in the third quarter. This compares to an operating gain of $4.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019.

Allegheny Health reported an operating loss of $59.5 million in the first quarter, compared to an operating loss of $4.4 million reported in the same quarter one year prior.

After factoring in investment returns, income taxes and other unrealized gains, Allegheny Health ended the period with a net income of $598,000. This compares to an $8.4 million net income in the third quarter of 2019.

The health system said it continues to evaluate the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but estimates that through Oct. 31, it experienced a reduction of net patient revenue in excess of $260 million.

More articles on healthcare finance:

11 latest hospital credit downgrades

Chinese billionaire sells additional $40M of CHS stock

Hospitals see 8th consecutive month of shrinking volumes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.