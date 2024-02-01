Adventist Health Oregon hospital losing dialysis services

Plano, Texas-based U.S. Renal Care is closing its dialysis services at Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Tillamook, Ore., campus on Feb. 23.

All patients who are receiving dialysis care at the Tillamook campus will be affected, as the campus's inpatient and outpatient facilities are not able to provide dialysis treatment and care, according to a Jan. 24 Adventist Health press release shared with Becker's.

"It is disappointing that U.S. Renal Care was unable to sustain its business model in Tillamook County, a region where the need for regular dialysis care is critical. We understand the challenges this presents to our community members who rely on these essential services," Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook, said in the release.

Mr. Swanson said Tillamook's leadership team is looking for long-term dialysis partnership solutions.

"This was a very difficult decision which we and the attending physician reached only after considering all possible options to keep this dialysis center open," Brian Loveridge, regional vice president of U.S. Renal Care, also said in the release.

Mr. Loveridge also pointed to provider challenges like Medicare reimbursement not keeping up with rising costs associated with dialysis center operations.

U.S. Renal Care is working with its patients to ensure they have comfortable places to dialyze, along with the opportunity for in-home treatment options, the release said.

A faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system, Adventist Health features 37,000 employees with more than 400 care sites, along with 26 acute care facilities, across California, Hawaii and Oregon.

Adventist Health Tillamook comprises a Tillamook-based 25-bed critical access medical center and Oregon's largest hospital-based ambulance service, along with rural health clinics and urgent care medical offices. The organization has over 550 employees, the release said.