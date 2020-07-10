9 hospitals return $166.5M in CARES Act payments
Congress allocated $175 billion in relief aid to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses and lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of which was dedicated to hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic.
HHS has distributed $12 billion in COVID-19 high-impact payments to hospitals that treated large numbers of COVID-19 patients. In May and June, nine hospitals declined their high-impact payments and returned the funds, according to COVID-19 Stimulus Watch.
Below are the hospitals that gave back their stimulus payments in May and June. They are listed in alphabetical order.
Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)
Grant amount: $8.7 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 21
Drew Memorial Health System (Monticello, Ark.)
Grant amount: $8.9 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 15
HSHS St. John's Hospital (Springfield, Ill.)
Grant amount: $27.9 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned June 3
Los Angeles Medical Center
Grant amount: $8.6 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 28
M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Hospital (Saint Paul, Minn.)
Grant amount: $24.3 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 26
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.)
Grant amount: $15.4 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 11
Springhill Medical Center (Mobile, Ala.)
Grant amount: $10.1 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 13
Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton (Ga.)
Grant amount: $35.2 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned June 3
Tanner Medical Center - Villa Rica (Ga.)
Grant amount: $27.4 million
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments
Funds returned May 13
