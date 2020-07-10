9 hospitals return $166.5M in CARES Act payments

Congress allocated $175 billion in relief aid to hospitals and other healthcare providers to cover expenses and lost revenues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of which was dedicated to hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic. 

HHS has distributed $12 billion in COVID-19 high-impact payments to hospitals that treated large numbers of COVID-19 patients. In May and June, nine hospitals declined their high-impact payments and returned the funds, according to COVID-19 Stimulus Watch

Below are the hospitals that gave back their stimulus payments in May and June. They are listed in alphabetical order. 

Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)
Grant amount: $8.7 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 21 

Drew Memorial Health System (Monticello, Ark.) 
Grant amount: $8.9 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 15 

HSHS St. John's Hospital (Springfield, Ill.) 
Grant amount: $27.9 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned June 3 

Los Angeles Medical Center
Grant amount: $8.6 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 28 

M Health Fairview St. Joseph's Hospital (Saint Paul, Minn.) 
Grant amount: $24.3 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 26 

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) 
Grant amount: $15.4 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 11 

Springhill Medical Center (Mobile, Ala.) 
Grant amount: $10.1 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 13 

Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton (Ga.) 
Grant amount: $35.2 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned June 3 

Tanner Medical Center - Villa Rica (Ga.) 
Grant amount: $27.4 million 
Program name: Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments 
Funds returned May 13 

