9 health systems with strong finances

Here are nine health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile and stable operating performance, despite disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitch said. The health system's revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 rebounded to levels close to historical trends, according to the credit rating agency.

2. Beaver, Pa.-based Heritage Valley Health System has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has a strong financial profile, low leverage and more than ample liquidity, the credit rating agency said. Fitch expects the system's margins to improve over the next five fiscal years.

3. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and positive outlook with Fitch. Cost controls and patient volume will help the system sustain strong margins and liquidity, Moody's said.

4. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has strong leverage and liquidity, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects Munson to maintain solid operating cash flow margins.

5. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong balance sheet, competitive market share and sizable clinical footprint, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system's operating performance to improve.

6. Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's, and an "AA+" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The system's consolidated operating model will allow it to maintain a strong financial position while effectively executing strategies, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Northwestern Memorial HealthCare to expand its prominent market position in the broader Chicago region because of its strong brand and affiliation with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

7. Columbus-based OhioHealth has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's, and an "AA+" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The system has a leading market position and opportunities for service line expansion, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects the system's strong liquidity to provide ample cushion for volatility in investment returns.

8. Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system has strong leverage metrics, and it benefited from strong market returns during the pandemic. The system's days with cash on-hand increased to 285 days at the end of 2020, up from 231 days at the end of 2019, according to the credit rating agency.

9. Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency expects the system to maintain strong operating performance and cash flow. The system benefits as the only academic medical center in Iowa, according to Moody's.









