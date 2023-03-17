7 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

Here are seven revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions reported by or shared with Becker's in 2023:

1. Healthcare advisory firm Chartis acquired revenue cycle consultant Chi-Matic on March 8. Chi-Matic assists Epic-based healthcare organizations in transforming their revenue cycle through technology process improvement and increased staff efficiency.

2. Fifth Third Bank said March 7 that it will acquire healthcare payments and remittance provider Big Data Healthcare.

3. AGS Health acquired the India-based patient access outsourcing business of healthcare technology company Availity on Feb. 21. AGS said the acquisition will expand its artificial intelligence platform's capabilities with new technology to improve accuracy and scalability and streamline patient access operations.

4. Ventra Health on Feb. 21 acquired Deras Global Services, a Philippines-based revenue cycle management services provider for hospital-based physician specialties.

5. Wakefield partnered with Healthcare Receivables Group on Jan. 17. Healthcare Receivables Group — formerly Receivables Management Bureau — provides management services for healthcare providers, including liquidation of accounts receivable.

6. SimiTree acquired Afia and GreenpointMed on Jan. 12. Afia is a behavioral health data analytics and consulting firm. GreenpointMed is a medical billing credential service provider to healthcare practices.

7. RSi acquired Invicta Health Solutions, according to a Jan. 9 RSi news release. Invicta provides several RCM services, including insurance discovery, claim status, eligibility verification, medicaid enrollment and out-of-state Medicaid billing. Invicta's clients include other large RCM service providers in addition to hospitals and healthcare systems.