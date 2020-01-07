7 health systems with strong finances

Here are seven health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The three-hospital system benefits from its role as the academic medical center of Duke University's School of Medicine and is a nationally recognized and leading provider of tertiary and quaternary services, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects the health system to maintain operating cash flow margins in the double-digit range.

2. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P and Fitch. The health system has a solid financial profile and a strong presence in a large and demographically favorable market, according to Fitch. S&P expects the health system's depth of clinical services and operations to contribute to its stable financial performance.

3. Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and S&P. The health system has a strong balance sheet and financial profile, according to Fitch. The credit rating agency expects MemorialCare's cash flow to improve due to its market strategy, which focuses on revenue diversification.

4. Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. OHSU, which is the only academic medical center in Oregon, has favorable operating performance, strong philanthropy and its clinical offerings draw patients from across Oregon and neighboring states, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects OHSU's revenue to continue to grow.

5. Boston-based Partners HealthCare, which is changing its name to Mass General Brigham, has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has an excellent reputation in clinical care and research, a seasoned management team, large size and diversity of revenue sources across several locations and lines of business, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects Partners to achieve an operating surplus in fiscal 2020.

6. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a leading market position in its core service area, strong patient demand, and solid margins, according to Moody's. The credit rating agency expects Sentara's liquidity and debt metrics to remain at recent levels.

7. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch and S&P. The health system has a significant market presence in several states and a strong financial profile, according to Fitch. The credit rating agency expects the health system's operating margins to continue to improve.

More articles on healthcare finance:



Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

22 hospital bankruptcies in 2019

Verity to close Los Angeles hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.