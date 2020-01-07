Verity to close Los Angeles hospital

Verity Health System announced Jan. 6 that it plans to close St. Vincent Medical Center, a 366-bed hospital in Los Angeles.

El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August 2018 and is seeking bankruptcy court approval to close St. Vincent Medical Center. The nonprofit health system is shutting down St. Vincent after a deal to sell four of its hospitals fell through.

Corona, Calif.-based KPC Group bid $610 million in January 2019 to acquire four hospitals from Verity, and the bankruptcy court approved the asset purchase agreement three months later. In early December, KPC's Strategic Global Management missed the court-appointed deadline to purchase the hospitals.

In December, SGM appealed the court's order setting the closing deadline. About one month later, Verity filed a lawsuit against KPC Group and its affiliates, alleging "intentional and misleading conduct" and breach of the asset purchase agreement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The bankruptcy court will consider Verity's request to close St. Vincent later this week. The health system said arrangements have already been made to transfer patients and specialty services to nearby facilities.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the planned closure of St. Vincent Medical Center," Verity Health CEO Rich Adcock said in a news release. "This decision has not been taken lightly and comes only after exhausting every option to keep this hospital open."

The closure of St. Vincent will not affect Verity's other three hospitals in California: St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Seton Medical Center in Daly City, and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Banner Health workers strike $500K deal with advisory firm

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

One Medical files for $100M IPO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.