Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

There were more than 700 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2018, and the healthcare sector continued to draw private equity investors last year.

Here are seven private equity deals announced in the past month:

1. Varsity Healthcare Partners acquired Peak Gastroenterology Associates, the largest provider of gastroenterology and related patient diagnostic and remedial treatment services in Colorado.

2. KKR in partnership with GIC acquired Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, the Philippines' largest hospital chain.

3. VirTrial, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, acquired SnapMD Healthcare, a Glendale, Calif.-based provider of telemedicine tools and services.

4. Altaris Capital Partners agreed to acquire 3M's drug delivery unit for about $650 million.

5. GenesisCare, an Australian portfolio company of China Resources and KKR, acquired 21st Century Oncology, a Fort Myers, Fla.-based network of cancer centers.

6. Aspen Surgical Products, a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, acquired Beatty Marketing & Sales, a Redmond, Wash.-based provider of orthopedic products to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

7. Partners Group agreed to acquire EyeCare Partners, a St. Louis-based medical vision services provider.

