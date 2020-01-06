One Medical files for $100M IPO

One Medical, a membership-based chain of primary care clinics backed by Alphabet and The Carlyle Group, filed on Jan. 3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

One Medical, which will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ONEM," has 77 medical offices and 397,000 members. The company offers customer memberships, which cost $200 annually, and is pushing more into digital services like virtual consults, according to CNBC.

The company's revenue was up 29 percent in the first nine months of last year. During that period, One Medical recorded a net loss of $33.1 million, up from a loss of $26 million a year earlier, according to CNBC.

