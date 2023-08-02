6 RCM headlines to know from July

From a revenue cycle company facing a proposed class-action lawsuit over a data breach, to the CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network sharing details of the system's outsourcing partnership with Optum, here are six RCM stories Becker's reported in July:

1. Liberty (Mo.) Hospital received the Healthcare Financial Management Association's MAP Award for the second time. John Maschger, the hospital's vice president of revenue cycle, spoke with Becker's about the key ingredients that make the hospital's revenue cycle department stand out, the current challenges facing revenue cycle leaders and what he's excited about.

2. Andy Dreesen said he will continue efforts to assess Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health's revenue cycle efficiency when he becomes the cash-strapped hospital's administrator in September.

3. Tech-enabled revenue cycle management company Aspirion acquired Continuum Health Solutions.

4. Healthcare revenue cycle company Imagine360 is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit that alleges the company failed to protect private health information and personal data in the wake of a data breach.

5. In 2021, Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network tapped Optum to provide IT and revenue cycle management services. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare, spoke with Becker's about what the health system's partnership with Optum has achieved more than two years later.

6. Chris Spady was named Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's southeast division vice president of revenue cycle.