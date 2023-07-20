Cash-strapped Colorado hospital's incoming administrator eyes revenue cycle efficiency

Andy Dreesen said he will continue efforts to assess Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health's revenue cycle efficiency when he becomes the cash-strapped hospital's administrator in September, the Herald Democrat reported July 20.

St. Vincent made headlines late in 2022 when it failed to make payroll for its employees. The hospital system was also found to have equipment that was not stable at high altitude. Leadville is, at 10,152 feet, the highest incorporated city in the U.S., according to its website.

The hospital has already contracted with revenue cycle management company T.R.C. Partnership Services to work on a series of billing and credential issues during its turnaround efforts, according to the report. "The biggest leap was bringing on T.R.C.," Mr. Dreesen said.

He told the news outlet he plans to focus on performing basic services correctly and then expand on that foundation. He said proper checks and balances, collaboration with the CFO, monthly financial reporting and transparency to the board of directors and other stakeholders are ways St. Vincent can prevent another financial crisis.