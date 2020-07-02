6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

Ayla Ellison (Twitter) - Print  | 

The following six hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since June 1. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings); from "BB-" to "B+" (S&P Global Ratings) 

2. Holy Redeemer Health System (Meadowbrook, Pa.) — from "Ba1" to Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings) 

3. Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service) 

4. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

5. Nuvance Health (Lagrangeville, N.Y.)  — from "A3" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service) 

6. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)  — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings) 

More articles on healthcare finance:
Trinity Health furloughs, lays off another 1,000 workers
Saint Luke's Health System to close Kansas hospital
Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers