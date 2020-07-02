6 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following six hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since June 1. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings); from "BB-" to "B+" (S&P Global Ratings)

2. Holy Redeemer Health System (Meadowbrook, Pa.) — from "Ba1" to Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

3. Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

4. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

5. Nuvance Health (Lagrangeville, N.Y.) — from "A3" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

6. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings)

