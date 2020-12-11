50 senators call for averting Medicare payment cuts
Fifty senators from both parties sent a letter urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Charles Schumer D-N.Y., to prevent scheduled Medicare payment cuts for certain physicians.
The letter, sent Dec. 4, discusses cuts that are a part of a Medicare regulation finalized Dec. 1. The cuts were included in the regulation to counterbalance payment increases included in budget neutrality rules.
The senators wrote that the payment cuts will impose a strain on healthcare providers and patients, noting that the negative effects will be "even more profound" during the pandemic.
