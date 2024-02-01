5 things to know about HCA's next CFO

Mike Marks will become executive vice president and CFO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare on May 1.

Mr. Marks succeeds Bill Rutherford, who announced his retirement Jan. 30 after a decade in the role. Here are five things to know about HCA's next CFO:

1. Mr. Marks joined HCA in 1996 as a senior manager in its internal audit division.

2. He served as CFO of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division from 2004 to 2008, where he was responsible for operations and development activities for 15 hospitals.

3. In 2008, he was named the CFO of the National Group of HCA Healthcare. He was responsible for HCA's financial operations in 13 states, which included 89 hospitals.

4. In 2021, he was named vice president of financial operations.

5. He has served as senior vice president of finance since January 2023. He oversees Parallon — which provides full-service revenue cycle management for HCA — case management, performance improvement and the health system's financial resiliency program.