5 recent partnerships with RIP Medical Debt

Five partnerships with RIP Medical Debt have been announced since October, which have erased millions of dollars in medical debt for Americans.
RIP Medical Debt is a nonprofit in New York City that forgives $100 in medical debt for every $1 donation.
Five recent partnerships, as reported on by Becker's:
1. 24 organizations wipe out $35M of medical debt for 24,000 Arkansans
Twenty-four organizations and donors relieved $35 million of medical debt for people in Arkansas through a partnership with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, Arkansas Business reported Jan. 27.
2. RIP Medical, Vituity abolish $25M in patient medical debt
Vituity, a medical staffing service and physician group, partnered with RIP Medical Debt to erase $25.4 million of medical debt in the Pacific Northwest.
3. Church clears medical debt for 2,900 families
The United Church of Christ has eliminated $3.9 million in medical debt for 2,900 families in Arkansas and Tennessee, the Tennessean reported Jan. 11.
4. Mississippi church wipes 955 patients' medical debt
Jackson, Miss.-based The Word Center Church has canceled medical debt for 955 people in the state, the Jackson Free Press reported Nov. 12, 2021.
5. Voting rights PAC erases $212M in medical debt
Fair Fight — a national voting rights organization founded by former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams — announced Oct. 27 it will be eliminating $212 million of medical debt for over 108,000 people in the South through a $1.34 million donation to RIP Medical Debt.