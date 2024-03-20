6 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Andrew Cass - Updated

Six hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management. 

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, based in New York City, seeks a vice president of HIM, revenue integrity and clinical operations. 

3. Mercy, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a vice president of revenue integrity and reimbursement. 

4. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of medical group revenue cycle.  

5. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle in Chesterfield, Mo. 

6. Tidelands Health, based in Georgetown, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle in Pawleys Island, S.C.

