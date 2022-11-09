4 recent donations to hospitals

The following hospitals and health systems have received donations since Nov. 2:

Owners of the Utah Jazz NBA team plan to donate $20 million toward childhood cancer research at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital locations.



Stamford (Conn.) Health was given $10 million for the relocation of the breast care center at one of its hospitals.



Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital received $25 million on behalf of Kathleen and John Schreiber for its new health and wellness initiative.



North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital received a $3 million gift from the Nancy Ruth Botham estate, the largest donation in the facility's history.