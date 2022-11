Stamford (Conn.) Health has received $10 million for the relocation of the breast care center at one of its hospitals, CT Insider reported Nov. 7.

The donation comes from the Odyssey Group Foundation.

The new center will be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet and consolidate services currently being provided on the second and fourth floors of the health system's Tully Health Center hospital in Stamford. It will focus mainly on imaging and surgical procedures.

The center is slated to open in 2024.