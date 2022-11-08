Utah Jazz owners donate $20M to pediatric cancer research

The majority owners of the Utah Jazz NBA team said they will donate $20 million towards childhood cancer research at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital locations. The news came during the Nov. 7 Jazz game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report from KSL Sports.

The $20 million gift will come from the Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation. Ryan Smith is the CEO and co-founder of Provo-based software group, Qualtrics.

The donation will create 5 For The Fight family centers for cancer patients and their families at the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City as well as a planned location in Lehi, the report said. The 5 For The Fight campaign, sponsored by Qualtrics, is encouraging every Jazz supporter and others to donate $5 each towards cancer research.