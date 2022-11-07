Lurie Children's receives $25M donation for health and wellness initiative

Chicago-based Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital has been gifted $25 million on behalf of Kathleen and John Schreiber.

The donation will go toward the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness, a community-centered initiative that will focus on development of children from birth to age 5, according to a Nov. 4 news release from the hospital.

The program will provide expectant parents with connections to home visiting services, doulas and care coordination. It will help to ensure parents have access to quality care, social services and safety tools for babies at home, in cars and during sleep.

The funds will also support expanding evidence-based community response programs to support research into health inequities in children of this age bracket.