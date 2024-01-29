4 more Arkansas hospitals awarded federal funds

Nearly all of the $60 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds Arkansas earmarked has been committed after four more hospitals were approved for funding, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Jan. 26.

Funding was awarded to:

Green River Medical Center (Blytheville): $3.8 million

South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center (Osceola): $3.4 million

Bradley County Medical Center (Warren): $3.4 million

Mena Regional Health System: $2.7 million

A little more than $283,000 remains in the program, an Arkansas Department of Human Services spokesperson told the newspaper. Seventeen hospitals have been awarded funding. Funds must be fully committed to projects by the end of the year and distributed to those projects by Dec. 31, 2026.





