$3K medical bill for 1.8 mile ambulance ride goes viral 

A $3,419.60 bill for a 1.8-mile ambulance ride went viral after a woman posted a photo of the bill on Reddit April 19.

The woman said she received the bill after her father was taken to the hospital for heart failure, according to Newsweek. She said her father had VA benefits and was being transferred to a VA-approved facility. The woman said her father died.

She said she's not paying the bill, according to Newsweek. She said she did not have power of attorney, and her father's ride should not cost $3,000 because he was covered by VA insurance.

The woman did not say where the ambulance ride occurred, but said in one reply on Reddit that she lives in the Midwest.

Newsweek reported that a 2020 University of Michigan study found that 79 percent of patients who took a ground ambulance for a medical emergency could face surprise bills because their ambulance provider was not in their network, costing an average of $550.

Ground ambulances are not covered under the federal no surprise billing law that took effect in January, according to the American Academy of Professional Coders.







