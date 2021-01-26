30% of hospitals require 2 or more RCM vendors for automation, study finds

Thirty percent of hospitals and health systems are unable to successfully handle their revenue cycle automation efforts without at least two vendors, according to survey results released Jan. 26 by healthcare RCM vendor Alpha Health.

The company surveyed 587 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospital and health systems across the U.S. from May 19 to June 22.

The survey also found that another 30 percent of hospitals and health systems have established internal automation teams, with more than 76 percent of those organizations having $1 billion or more in annual net patient revenues.

More articles on healthcare finance:

State-by-state breakdown of 897 hospitals at risk of closing

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 8 latest deals

'Tumultuous' year for hospitals results in 55% drop in median operating margin, Kaufman Hall finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.