20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

Forty healthcare companies made Fortune's list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies this year, with three companies reporting annual profits above $10 billion.

Only for-profit companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500. Health systems organized as nonprofits are not eligible for inclusion on the list.

Below are the 20 healthcare companies with the highest annual profits for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, according to Fortune.

1. Pfizer: $16.3 billion

2. Johnson & Johnson: $15.1 billion

3. UnitedHealth Group: $13.8 billion

4. Merck: $9.8 billion

5. Eli Lilly: $8.3 billion

6. AbbVie: $7.9 billion

7. Amgen: $7.8 billion

8. CVS Health: $6.6 billion

9. Biogen: $5.9 billion

10. Gilead Sciences: $5.4 billion

11. Cigna: $5.1 billion

12. Anthem: $4.8 billion

13. Boston Scientific: $4.7 billion

14. Abbott Laboratories: $3.7 billion

15. HCA Healthcare: $3.5 billion

16. Bristol-Myers Squibb: $3.4 billion

17. Danaher: $3 billion

18. Humana: $2.7 billion

19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals: $2.4 billion

20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $2.1 billion

