20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

Forty healthcare companies made Fortune's list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies this year, with three companies reporting annual profits above $10 billion. 

Only for-profit companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500. Health systems organized as nonprofits are not eligible for inclusion on the list. 

Below are the 20 healthcare companies with the highest annual profits for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, according to Fortune

1. Pfizer: $16.3 billion 

2. Johnson & Johnson: $15.1 billion 

3. UnitedHealth Group: $13.8 billion 

4. Merck: $9.8 billion 

5. Eli Lilly: $8.3 billion 

6. AbbVie: $7.9 billion 

7. Amgen: $7.8 billion 

8. CVS Health: $6.6 billion 

9. Biogen: $5.9 billion 

10. Gilead Sciences: $5.4 billion 

11. Cigna: $5.1 billion 

12. Anthem: $4.8 billion 

13. Boston Scientific: $4.7 billion 

14. Abbott Laboratories: $3.7 billion 

15. HCA Healthcare: $3.5 billion 

16. Bristol-Myers Squibb: $3.4 billion 

17. Danaher: $3 billion 

18. Humana: $2.7 billion 

19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals: $2.4 billion 

20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $2.1 billion 

