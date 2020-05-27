20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits
Forty healthcare companies made Fortune's list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies this year, with three companies reporting annual profits above $10 billion.
Only for-profit companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500. Health systems organized as nonprofits are not eligible for inclusion on the list.
Below are the 20 healthcare companies with the highest annual profits for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, according to Fortune.
1. Pfizer: $16.3 billion
2. Johnson & Johnson: $15.1 billion
3. UnitedHealth Group: $13.8 billion
4. Merck: $9.8 billion
5. Eli Lilly: $8.3 billion
6. AbbVie: $7.9 billion
7. Amgen: $7.8 billion
8. CVS Health: $6.6 billion
9. Biogen: $5.9 billion
10. Gilead Sciences: $5.4 billion
11. Cigna: $5.1 billion
12. Anthem: $4.8 billion
13. Boston Scientific: $4.7 billion
14. Abbott Laboratories: $3.7 billion
15. HCA Healthcare: $3.5 billion
16. Bristol-Myers Squibb: $3.4 billion
17. Danaher: $3 billion
18. Humana: $2.7 billion
19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals: $2.4 billion
20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $2.1 billion
