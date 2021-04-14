14 organizations urge HHS to extend Next Generation ACO model

Fourteen healthcare organizations wrote a letter to HHS urging it to extend the Next Generation Accountable Care Organization model through 2022 instead of letting it expire at the end of 2021.

The groups also urged HHS to establish a permanent full-risk ACO option based on the Next Generation Accountable Care Organization model.

Once the model ends, participants will have the option to participate in the Medicare Shared Savings Program's enhanced track, which offers only 75 percent of savings and losses, compared to the Next Generation ACO model's 100 percent. The Medicare Shared Savings Program also prohibits providers from modifying downstream payments and does't offer other waiver flexibilities.

The American Hospital Association, American Medical Group Association and National Association of ACOs were among the groups who wrote the letter.

