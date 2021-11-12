14 healthcare bankruptcies in 2021

Business bankruptcies have fallen to historic lows this year thanks in part to a flood of liquidity keeping companies afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence report.

Thirty companies filed for bankruptcy in October, down slightly from 32 filings in September. In the first 10 months of this year, 364 corporate bankruptcy cases were filed, less than in any of the previous 11 years, according to the report published Nov. 8.

Fourteen healthcare companies filed for bankruptcy this year, including two in October, according to the S&P report. Sixty-one consumer discretionary companies entered bankruptcy this year, the most of any sector.

In line with healthcare sector trends, there has been a sharp decline in hospital bankruptcies this year. More than 25 hospitals entered bankruptcy last year, and only a few have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year.

The S&P report includes information about private companies with assets or liabilities of at least $10 million at the time of filing and public companies or private companies with public debt with at least $2 million in assets or liabilities at the time of filing.

Read the full report here.