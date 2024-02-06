11 areas where CFOs are investing more, less healthcare dollars

Fifty-two percent of healthcare CFOs said they plan to increase investment in specialty services this year while 42% said they plan to decrease investment in primary care, according to the 2024 BDO Healthcare CFO Outlook Survey.

The report surveyed 100 healthcare CFOs with organizations with revenues from $250 million to $3 billion or more as of October. The survey was conducted by Rabin Roberts Research, an independent marketing research firm, using Op4G's panel of executives.

Here are 11 areas where hospitals are increasing or decreasing investment this year: