11 areas where CFOs are investing more, less healthcare dollars

Andrew Cass -

Fifty-two percent of healthcare CFOs said they plan to increase investment in specialty services this year while 42% said they plan to decrease investment in primary care, according to the 2024 BDO Healthcare CFO Outlook Survey. 

The report surveyed 100 healthcare CFOs with organizations with revenues from $250 million to $3 billion or more as of October. The survey was conducted by Rabin Roberts Research, an independent marketing research firm, using Op4G's panel of executives.

Here are 11 areas where hospitals are increasing or decreasing investment this year:

Investment area

Increase investment

Decrease investment

Partner with a capital provider or operator

Specialty services

52%

23%

23%

Home care

51%

22%

23%

ASCs

49%

34%

15%

Virtual/telehealth

48%

36%

16%

Hospice/palliative care

38%

33%

24%

Lifestyle/longevity centers 

37%

30%

27%

Retail properties

37%

34%

26%

Post-acute residential care

35%

36%

26%

Elder care

35%

32%

27%

Primary care

33%

42%

23%

Behavioral health

32%

41%

15%

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars