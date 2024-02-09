10 states with the most private equity-backed hospitals

Texas has the lion's share of the 460 private equity-backed hospitals in the U.S., according to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project's Private Equity Hospital Tracker.
While Texas had the most private equity-backed hospitals at 97, New Mexico had the highest percentage of hospitals with PE investment at 38%. Private equity's role in healthcare
Below is a list of the 10 states with the most hospitals backed by private equity.
1. Texas: 97
2. Louisiana: 27
3. California: 22
4. Oklahoma: 21
5. Tennessee: 21
6. Ohio: 20
7. North Carolina: 20
8 Arizona: 19
9. Indiana: 17
10. New Mexico: 17