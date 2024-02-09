10 states with the most private equity-backed hospitals

Texas has the lion's share of the 460 private equity-backed hospitals in the U.S., according to the Private Equity Stakeholder Project's Private Equity Hospital Tracker.

While Texas had the most private equity-backed hospitals at 97, New Mexico had the highest percentage of hospitals with PE investment at 38%. Private equity's role in healthcare

Below is a list of the 10 states with the most hospitals backed by private equity.

1. Texas: 97

2. Louisiana: 27

3. California: 22

4. Oklahoma: 21

5. Tennessee: 21

6. Ohio: 20

7. North Carolina: 20

8 Arizona: 19

9. Indiana: 17

10. New Mexico: 17