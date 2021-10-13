10 states with the highest percentage of population avoiding care over cost

Mississippi has the highest percentage of adults who said they skip care because of costs, according to an October analysis by patient advocacy service NiceRx.

For the analysis, NiceRx used data from Data USA, which is a collaboration between Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Deloitte and startup Datawheel. Data USA compiles publicly available data into one place. NiceRx analyzed that data to determine which state had the highest percentage of adults that don't see a physician because of cost.

Here are the 10 states with the highest percentage of its population that avoids seeking care because of cost.

1. Mississippi — 19.2 percent

2. Texas — 17.9 percent

3. Louisiana — 17.6 percent

4. Florida — 16.6 percent

5. Georgia — 16.6 percent

6. Alabama — 16.4 percent

7. North Carolina — 16.2 percent

8. Nevada — 16 percent

9. South Carolina — 15.8 percent

10. Oklahoma — 15.4 percent

Access the full analysis here.