10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle

2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a revenue cycle analyst in Burlington, Mass.

3. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

4. Columbia University Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

5. Covenant Health, based in Knoxville, Tenn., seeks a revenue integrity specialist.

6. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle manager in San Rafael, Calif.

7. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle specialist-emergency medicine.

8. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, seeks a revenue improvement manager.

9. UC Irvine (Calif.) Health, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

10. University of Iowa Health Care, based in Iowa City, seeks a revenue cycle representative-cancer center.