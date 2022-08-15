10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Beacon Health System, based in South Bend, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle
2. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a revenue cycle analyst in Burlington, Mass.
3. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle manager.
4. Columbia University Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a director of revenue cycle.
5. Covenant Health, based in Knoxville, Tenn., seeks a revenue integrity specialist.
6. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle manager in San Rafael, Calif.
7. Mount Sinai Health System, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle specialist-emergency medicine.
8. Rush University Medical Center, based in Chicago, seeks a revenue improvement manager.
9. UC Irvine (Calif.) Health, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.
10. University of Iowa Health Care, based in Iowa City, seeks a revenue cycle representative-cancer center.