10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Baylor Scott & White Health, based in Dallas, seeks a director of revenue cycle patient experience.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a revenue cycle manager.

3. Children's Mercy Kansas City (Mo.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

4. Hayward (Wis.) Area Memorial Hospital seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

5. Jefferson Health, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

6. Novant Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., seeks a revenue cycle process improvement supervisor.

7. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, based in Columbus, seeks a revenue cycle services coordinator.

8. Stanford Health Care, based in Palo Alto, Calif., seeks a director of revenue integrity to work remotely.

9. University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, seeks a revenue cycle specialist in Westlake, Ohio.

10. Vanderbilt University Medical Center, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a revenue cycle advisor to work remotely.