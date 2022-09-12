10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle auditor in San Antonio.

2. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.

4. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks an associate revenue cycle analyst.

5. Oregon Health & Science University, based in Portland, seeks a revenue cycle manager.

6. Saint Luke's Health System, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

7. Stanford Health Care, based in Palo Alto, Calif., seeks a revenue cycle program manager to be based remotely.

8. Steward Health Care, based in Dallas, seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations.

9. University of Maryland Medical System, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle analyst in Linthicum.

10. University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations.