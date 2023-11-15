10 hospitals and health systems seeking RCM vice presidents

10 hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a vice president of clinical revenue cycle.

2. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, based in Baton Rouge, La., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Inova Health System, based in Falls Church, Va., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Shelby Township, Mich.

5. North Country Healthcare, based in Whitefield, N.H., seeks a vice president/director of revenue cycle services.

6. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

7. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle.

8. Tidelands Health, based in Georgetown, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Pawleys Island, S.C.

9. Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.

10. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a division vice president of revenue cycle.