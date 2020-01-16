WVU Medicine integrates external imaging scans with Epic EHR

West Virginia University Health System built its radiology department a new reading room, which offers the ability to load studies performed by outside organizations directly into WVU Medicine's Epic EHR system, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

The radiology department reading room offers providers consultations with WVU Medicine radiology faculty as well as the ability to receive results of scans or studies 24/7.

The room doubles as an in-house digital film library; in addition to integrating outside studies with WVU Medicine's Epic EHR system, the space is also equipped with technology to download internal studies onto a CD or other device.

"By allowing greater access to radiology results, we are able to provide more expedient care for our patients," WVU Medicine radiology department chair Mathis Frick, MD, said in the news release. "With our enhanced ability to upload external scans into our records system, we can reduce the need for repeat scans and improve the patient experience."

More articles on EHRs:

Former HHS secretary: New interoperability rules would hurt Epic, Wisconsin economy

UChicago Medicine launches patient-managed health records tool for breast cancer study

PIH extends Allscripts partnership: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.