Who are Epic's 2 'pals'?

Epic Systems launched its new "Partnership and Pals" program that aims to collaborate with various healthcare companies to integrate technologies that will expand the benefits of patients and providers.

The new program commenced on Aug. 16 with Epic's collaboration with Abridge, and Talkdesk became the latest "pal" less than a week later on Aug. 21.

Abridge is a generative AI company that focuses on ways to improve clinical burnout, and it has been observed to save clinicians an average of two hours throughout the work day. Epic's partnership with Abridge aims to allow health systems to adopt generative artificial intelligence solutions quickly by deeply integrating the AI tools into electronic health records.

Talkdesk is an AI-powered cloud contact center, and its cloud platform called Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud will be integrated into existing and future features of Epic's Cheers CRM suite. The collaboration works to leverage Talkdesk's AI capabilities within Epic's EHR system to improve patient experience in high-touch points, according to an Aug. 21 news release from Talkdesk.