Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, based in Fairlea, W.Va., went live with a Oracle Cerner EHR system on Nov. 1.

Three GVMC sleep clinics and two sleep labs went live with the new EHR system in addition to the hospital, according to a Nov. 20 news release from the medical center.

Seven other GVMC specialty clinics in 13 locations that have gone live with the Cerner system between June and November.