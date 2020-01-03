VA strikes $35M data migration deal to support Cerner EHR overhaul

Liberty IT Solutions, which provides technology transformation services to government agencies, announced on Jan. 3 that it received $35 million to support the Department of Veterans Affairs' EHR modernization program.

The five-year Task Order will support data migration and data syndication efforts as the VA moves from its legacy EHR Veterans Information Systems and Technology Architecture to a Cerner system.

Liberty will facilitate continuous data migration from VistA domains to the shared Cerner EHR platform. The health IT company, along with its partner Leidos, will maintain VA system data architectures and support data sources outside of the VA.

VA is under a $16 billion contract with Cerner to develop and deploy its EHR. The agency is scheduled to begin transitioning to the new system in March 2020.

