UChicago Medicine launches patient-managed health records tool for breast cancer study

University of Chicago Medicine will begin using a digital tool developed by Life Image that helps patients manage their breast health records, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

The implementation of the tool, called Mammosphere, supports the university's recruitment efforts for the Wisdom Study, a five-year study that aims to compare two different approaches to breast cancer screening: personalized versus annual. UChicago Medicine is the first Midwest expansion partner site for the study.

The tool, called Mammosphere, allows patients to securely request, store and share breast images and reports with providers. It will also help UChicago Medicine strengthen the accessibility of patients' prior breast health records because it creates a longitudinal view of the individual patients' breast history to monitor changes over time.

The Wisdom Study plans to recruit 100,000 women for its analysis on breast cancer screening. The Athena Breast Health Network is conducting the study; the organization comprises breast cancer experts and providers from UC Davis, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego and UC San Francisco as well as Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D.

