University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System will integrate clinical workflow solutions from TransformativeMed with its EHR system, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

Designed to improve EHR usability, the apps are embedded directly into UAB Health's system and allow clinicians to personalize their workflows. The Core Work Manager app organizes patient data in a format based on each specialty's priorities.

The 1,157-bed hospital will also implement TransformativeMed's Core Work Manager Mobile app and Core Notify app, which allow clinicians to access patient data and clinical tasks directly from a smartphone. The apps also allow clinicians to subscribe to specific care alerts.

"As an academic medical center, we want to instill the principles of high-quality, compassionate and evidence-based patient care with our trainees, while minimizing the effects of professional stress that can lead to burnout," said Brenessa Lindeman, MD, chief wellness officer at UAB.

