Texas hospital selects Meditech

Victoria, Texas-based Citizens Medical Center is installing Meditech Expanse as its EHR.

The 317-bed hospital tapped CareCloud to lead the installation. CareCloud's medSR division will provide project management, subject matter experts, IT staffing, training and activation for the Meditech installation process, according to a Sept. 27 CareCloud news release.

A May 2023 KLAS research report found that 14 percent of hospital beds were covered by Meditech.

"The strategic alliance with Meditech Expanse and medSR as our implementation partner marks a pivotal moment in shaping the future of our organization," Citizens Medical Center CFO Duane Woods said in the news release. "We're thrilled to usher in a new era where our patients enjoy a seamless, unified healthcare record, be it in the ambulatory, emergency, or acute care settings."