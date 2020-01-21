Steward Health Care to deploy Meditech EHR across 35 hospitals

Steward Health Care announced on Jan. 21 that it will extend its partnership with Meditech by implementing the company's EHR across the Dallas, Texas-based health system's 35 hospitals.

Steward Health Care has been partnered with Meditech for 20 years. Under the contract extension, the health system will install Meditech's EHR system and revenue cycle solutions in 18 sites across Arizona, Texas, Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana.

By implementing Meditech's EHR at the new locations, all 35 Steward Health Care hospitals will operate under the same EHR system.

More articles on EHRs:

Epic distancing itself from Google Cloud integrations

Utah HIE taps NextGate to enhance patient identification, interoperability

From EHR support to health system CIO — Southcoast Health Jim Feen's best advice for EHR adoption

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.